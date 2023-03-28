Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.31. 4,111,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.08 and its 200-day moving average is $320.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $397.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

