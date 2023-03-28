LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

