LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 800,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

