LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

