LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.