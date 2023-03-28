LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.28. 1,125,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.06.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

