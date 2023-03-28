Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.58 million.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

