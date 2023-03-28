LooksRare Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $61.60 million and $4.44 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

