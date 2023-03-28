LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 86.5% in March

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LM Funding America Trading Down 7.8 %

LMFA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.77. 221,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,292. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LM Funding America by 995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 139,392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

