LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Short Interest Update

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 532,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,928 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

