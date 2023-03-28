Lisk Trading Down 7.2% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $141.01 million and $2.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004742 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,506,525 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

