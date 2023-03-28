Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Lindsay Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.81.
About Lindsay Australia
