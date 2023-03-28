Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

