Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Down 5%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.21. 448,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 627,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $586.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.84.
Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.
