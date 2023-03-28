Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Down 5%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.21. 448,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 627,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $586.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,991,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $24,616,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,983,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,865,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.