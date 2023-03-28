Lennox International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.82. 20,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $278.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.92.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

