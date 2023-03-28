Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,695,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

