LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Tuesday. 8,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LAVA Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.