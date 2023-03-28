Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance
LABFF remained flat at C$51.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.10. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 12-month low of C$50.10 and a 12-month high of C$51.10.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (LABFF)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.