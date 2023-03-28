Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.76). Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542.50 ($6.67).

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,309.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 619.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 562.33.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.