Konecranes Plc (KNCRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 27th

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Konecranes Stock Performance
KNCRY opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Konecranes
Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.
