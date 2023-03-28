Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 2.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.5 %

KNX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 526,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,240. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

