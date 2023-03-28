KlayUniverse (KUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,704.16

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $3,704.16 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09405162 USD and is up 17.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,944.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.