Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.08% of XPO worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.