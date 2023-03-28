Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Innospec comprises about 2.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.32% of Innospec worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Innospec Price Performance

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.