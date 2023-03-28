Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 9,663 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.28% of Anterix worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Anterix by 108.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anterix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $60.07.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
About Anterix
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
