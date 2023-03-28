Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 781 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up approximately 1.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,074,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 408,855 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.9 %

GXO opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

