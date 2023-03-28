Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 5,322 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.07% of Dropbox worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,368.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,411 shares of company stock worth $11,942,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

