Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises approximately 4.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.35% of Colliers International Group worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.44.

Colliers International Group Profile

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

