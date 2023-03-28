Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski Sells 3,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 239,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,055. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Kirby by 12.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.