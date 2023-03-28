Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $44.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.