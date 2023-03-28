Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $9.54 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. 1,546,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

