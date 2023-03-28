Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 788 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MO stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 1,873,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,614. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.
MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
