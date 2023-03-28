Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 788 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 1,873,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,614. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

