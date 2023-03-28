Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 16,375 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

