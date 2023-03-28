Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.40. 357,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

