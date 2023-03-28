Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 5,269,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,202,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

