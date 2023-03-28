Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $2.70 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Elevance Health comprises 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,456,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health stock traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $468.01. 200,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

