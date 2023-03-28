Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in Enbridge by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 28,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 1,818,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

