Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $635,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.56 on Tuesday, reaching $206.13. 2,798,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,126. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

