Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 777 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,284,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,224,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.