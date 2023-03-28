Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in March

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 5,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KKOYY. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kesko Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Kesko Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

