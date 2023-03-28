Kearns & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,482 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.3% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. 1,182,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,438. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

