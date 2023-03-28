Kearns & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 910 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DHR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.09. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.
In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
