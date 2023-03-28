Kearns & Associates LLC Buys 186 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kearns & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,821. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

