Kearns & Associates LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 426,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 133,930 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 954,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 2,422,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

