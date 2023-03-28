KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $42.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.71.

KB Home Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KBH opened at $40.09 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

