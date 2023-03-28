Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

KMF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 395,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,666. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.