JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Marks Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marks Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 362,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,336. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.