JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Marks Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marks Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 362,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,336. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.