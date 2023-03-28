JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 982,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after buying an additional 303,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 11,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $304.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $45.11.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

