Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,679.64

Joystick (JOY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Joystick has a market cap of $13.19 million and $5,679.64 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00203234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,852.85 or 1.00112316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06500902 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,570.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.