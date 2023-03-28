John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 260.0% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HEQ opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

