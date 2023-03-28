John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 260.0% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HEQ opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
